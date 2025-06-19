New surveillance footage shows different angle of man's arrest in Pico Rivera

New footage recorded by surveillance cameras from a juice bar shows a different angle of the moment immigration officers detained a 20-year-old man who they accused of interfering with their operation in the parking lot of a Walmart in Pico Rivera.

Adrian Martinez, a U.S. citizen who works at the Walmart in question, was detained by federal agents Tuesday morning while they conducted an operation at the Pico Rivera Towne Center. His detainment sparked a protest in the city, with community members simultaneously calling for his release and denouncing the raid.

The new video, taken by surveillance cameras from the Aguas Tijuana’s Juice Bar, first shows several border patrol trucks driving through the shopping plaza. Seconds later, a construction worker in the parking lot is seen running away and shortly after, a maintenance worker is seen being chased by the agents in a marked vehicle.

Eventually, that maintenance worker is detained and placed into the back of a Border Patrol truck; that’s when Martinez is seen pulling up in a black car. Two other vehicles are seen surrounding the Border Patrol truck as it appears agents and Martinez exchange words. An agent is then seen pushing Marinez to the ground.

The young man’s mother said he’s now in custody in downtown Los Angeles, where he faces charges that include assaulting a federal agent.

“Now, they want to press charges on him and everything, but the way they were treating him and manhandling him? How are they going to press charges when they were the ones doing that to him?” said Myra Villareal, Martinez’s mother.

Villareal said she believes her son got involved because he cares for other people. She said he was likely concerned when he saw the maintenance worker detained and decided to step in.

Pico Rivera officials are slated to address the arrest of a man by immigration agents outside a Walmart. This video was broadcast on the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

“Adrian, he's always, he's the kind of kid that likes to help people,” Villareal said. “He's a kind-hearted person, so that's, I guess, it's an instinct. But it still doesn't give them the right to treat them the way they did.”

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said Martinez was arrested for interfering with the operation.

“At one point, he punched an agent in the face and that’s the reason he was placed under arrest,” he said. “During his arrest, he did resist and it took multiple agents using force on him in order to get him under arrest.”

He added that Marinez’s case could be used as an example to anyone who considers getting involved in federal agents’ raids.

“Some people have the impression that it is OK to resist or interfere with ICE, Border Patrol or Homeland Security officers,” Essayli said. “It is not, it is against federal law to impede their investigations or to get in the way. If you do that, you will be arrested and you will be charged with a federal crime.”

NBC4 has reached out to ICE for comment.

Many people remain scared and angry over immigration agents in their communities. Lauren Coronado reports for the NBC4 News at 6 a.m. on June 18, 2025.