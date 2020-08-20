New Video Released in Case of Man Slain in Chilling Murder in Front of Girlfriend

A family shattered by a murder was hoping new video released by the Los Angeles Police Department would provide information leading to a suspect in the slaying in Manchester Square in South Los Angeles.

The chilling murder happened in front of the victim's girlfriend just before 10 p.m. Nov. 1, 2019.

The victim's girlfriend asked to remain anonymous, afraid she’s already a target after having survived what she describes as a rainstorm of bullets.

“And I was screaming, screaming, screaming, hold on! Hold on!” she said.

“I didn’t know he was gone. I didn’t know he was hit until I turned the corner and bled into me. He bled into me.”

Lathurman Williams, known as "Bobo" to his family, was shot multiple times.

The couple had pulled up to a friend’s house near 84th Street and St. Andrews Place. LAPD homicide detectives say that’s when two men approached.

"They confronted the victim as he sat in his car," said Brandon Bourgeois, LAPD south bureau homicide.

"Next thing I know, I heard a voice. And both our attention went towards the voice," the victim's girlfriend said. "I just heard him take a breath and I’m like, 'Bo, please, please.'"

For the first time, LAPD released surveillance video of what they believe is the getaway car. In the images, it's too dark to see a license plate, but they think it’s a newer model Chevy Malibu. Multiple cameras caught it. The city is offering a $50,000 reward for anyone who can help cops find the killers.

"Our hope is that this one stands out to somebody," Bourgeois said.

Williams’ family says what the killers don’t realize is how much pain they’ve caused.

"My son was a good son, the best son, the best father, the best husband. And to lose him, I have a hole in my heart," Dolores Williams, the victim's mother, said.

"Everybody saying black lives matter, but black killing blacks, seem like it don’t matter so what’s the purpose? Everybody need to come together, man," Dolores said.

“That was my only brother. That was all I had, and I just need justice for my brother," Curtiz Williams said, choking up.

Williams leaves behind a young family and yet they offer their forgiveness to whoever pulled the trigger.

“I want them to feel what we feel, the pain, the hurt of my son not having his father, my daughter not having her step-father," Dolores said. "The wrath is God’s. It’s not ours. I forgive him. But I want to know why.”

Anyone who has information on the case is asking to contact LAPD homicide at 213-486-6890.