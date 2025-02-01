New video shows what led up to deadly barricade at Woodland Hills motel

New video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows what led up to a barricade that resulted in a deadly shooting involving officers in Woodland Hills last month.

The shooting was reported Dec. 29 after officers received notice of a man armed with a gun at a motel on the 21700 block of Ventura Boulevard. The newly released footage shows the man in the parking lot of the motel screaming and pointing his firearm toward the street.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers encountered the man in the driveway towards the street. There, the man brandished two firearms and opened fire on officers, according to LAPD.

Police were on tactical alert after a suspect barricaded inside a motel in Woodland Hills fired shots at officers. As seen on the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2024.

After officers shot back, the man returned to the hotel and refused to surrender. As a result, a SWAT team was called and members found the suspect at the bottom of a stairwell.

LAPD did not say if the man was shot at by law enforcement entities or if he opened fire on himself, but the department said the suspect “had sustained gunshot wounds.”

The man, who was later identified as 47-year-old Benjamin Prince Bradley, died at the scene.

An AEA model B&WT9 air rifle and an AEA Harpoon double barrel shot air pistol were found at the scene.