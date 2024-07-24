Los Angeles Police Department

New video shows when LAPD unit, other driver crash in Jefferson Park

The driver was severely injured but expected to survive, police said.

By Xuanjie Coco Huang

Newly released video showed the moment a Los Angeles Police Department unit collided with another car in the Jefferson Park area last month.

At around 5:55 p.m. on June 23, patrol officers responding to an emergency call were traveling eastbound on Adams Boulevard when the incident happened, LAPD said in a statement.

The collision took place when the officers crossed over into westbound lanes and attempted to pass a Toyota Corolla with emergency lights and sirens activated, police said.

Two officers were hospitalized following a crash in Jefferson Park. Karma Dickerson reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2024.
The Corolla made a left-hand turn in front of the police car, and then collided with it at the intersection of Adams Boulevard and Gramercy Place, according to video footage captured by a nearby security camera.

The driver, with severe injury, was rushed into the hospital and put into a medically induced coma. According to LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz, he is expected to survive.

