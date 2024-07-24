New video shows when LAPD unit, other driver crash in Jefferson Park

Newly released video showed the moment a Los Angeles Police Department unit collided with another car in the Jefferson Park area last month.

At around 5:55 p.m. on June 23, patrol officers responding to an emergency call were traveling eastbound on Adams Boulevard when the incident happened, LAPD said in a statement.

The collision took place when the officers crossed over into westbound lanes and attempted to pass a Toyota Corolla with emergency lights and sirens activated, police said.

Two officers were hospitalized following a crash in Jefferson Park. Karma Dickerson reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

The Corolla made a left-hand turn in front of the police car, and then collided with it at the intersection of Adams Boulevard and Gramercy Place, according to video footage captured by a nearby security camera.

The driver, with severe injury, was rushed into the hospital and put into a medically induced coma. According to LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz, he is expected to survive.