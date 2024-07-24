Newborn girl found dead in Woodland Hills

An investigation is underway after a newborn was found dead at a home in Woodland Hills on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a 23-year-old woman arrived at a local hospital bleeding profusely. Her condition prompted law enforcement to respond to her home on the 2300 block of Burbank Boulevard, where a 1-day-girl was found dead.

It is unclear how the newborn died. Her mother's condition was not disclosed.