Newborn girl found dead in Woodland Hills

An investigation is underway after a newborn was found dead at a home in Woodland Hills on Tuesday.
The Los Angeles Police Department said a 23-year-old woman arrived at a local hospital bleeding profusely. Her condition prompted law enforcement to respond to her home on the 2300 block of Burbank Boulevard, where a 1-day-girl was found dead.
It is unclear how the newborn died. Her mother's condition was not disclosed.
