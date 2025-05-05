Newborn infant found next to dumpster in Riverside

An investigation is underway after an abandoned newborn infant was found next to a dumpster near an apartment complex in Riverside.

Police received a call about a baby crying around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Jackson Street.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Paramedics arrived to give medical aid to the baby boy, who was still breathing and crying with his umbilical cord still attached, police said.

The newborn was rushed to a hospital across the street.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Riverside detectives are still investigating to learn who delivered and abandoned the baby.

Safe Surrender Baby Law

People face different circumstances. They may not feel they are able to raise a child or do not know what resources are available to help them.

Safely Surrendered Baby Law protects babies from being abandoned in unsafe locations by encouraging people to surrender an infant within 72 hours of birth, no questions asked and without prosecution.

Babies must be brought to a designated safe surrender site, such as a hospital or fire station. A parent or someone with lawful custody can reclaim the baby within 14 days from the time of surrender.