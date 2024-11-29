Thanksgiving

Newborns in Orange County dress up as adorable turkeys on Thanksgiving

Babies born just in time for Thanksgiving gave their families a new meaning of gratitude. 

By Helen Jeong

Some Orange County families who welcomed their babies in time for Thanksgiving celebrated by dressing up the newborns as cute little turkeys Thursday.

The Mission Hospital in MIssion Viejo gave the babies Thanksgiving-themed hats and outfits before some of them went home for Thanksgiving dinner.

Two babies who were still in the hospital also gave their families more reasons to smile and count their blessings on Thanksgiving Day.

Baby Valentina, born Wednesday at 10:47 a.m., gave her first-time parents, Stephanie Najera and Joshua Allen, more reasons to celebrate.

“What else can you be more thankful for than to have a nice and healthy baby? I feel so blessed,” the new mom said. “I can’t stop looking at her and smiling at her. Super thankful for her.”

Baby Valentina is going to be the biggest star for their Thanksgiving dinner, the new parents said.

“(Grandparents) are super thankful, especially for her to be coming on such a special day. They’re already loving on her so much,” the new mom said. “I just can’t wait to see how much memories they build with her.”

The one-day old baby, donning her brown turkey onesie with yellow and red trimmings, appeared to be comfortable, as she was napping in her dad’s arms. 

“I think she likes it. It's a cute little turkey outfit," Valentina's mom said.

