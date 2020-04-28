Newport Beach

Newport Beach Council Votes to Keep Beaches Open on Weekends

By Staff Reports

Michael Heiman/Getty Images

The Newport Beach City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday to reject a proposed ordinance to close the city's beaches for the next three weekends to avoid a repeat of last weekend when thousands of beachgoers converged in Newport Beach and drew the ire of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said it would hurt the state's efforts to flatten the curve of coronavirus cases in California.

A council member said that beaches will remain open with "active double enforcement to protect neighborhoods like Fourth of July."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

With an ongoing heat wave, crowds gathered at Orange County beaches that were open during the coronavirus outbreak, on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
NBC Southern California / City News Service

