Newport Beach Police Detain Juvenile for Alleged Social Media Threats

A juvenile was detained Saturday by Newport Beach police for allegedly making threatening posts on social media through the Newport Mesa Unified School District.

The first “inappropriate posts” reported Saturday did not rise to the level of a crime, according to a Newport Beach Police Department press release. “However, later in the day, the posts rose to a criminal level, threatening physical harm,” police said.

Investigators conducted interviews and were assisted by the school district and Costa Mesa police in identifying the person involved in the case, officials said.

“The individual who posted the information had no means to carry out the threat,” police said. “Upon completion of the investigation, the juvenile was transferred to the custody of the Orange County Juvenile Hall.”

There were no credible threats and classes would go on as usual Monday with officers assigned to school areas providing extra patrols throughout the week, police said.