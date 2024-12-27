Crime crackdown: Gov. Newsom pushes for change in Oakland police pursuit policy

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state will continue to support Oakland and the East Bay in an ongoing crime crackdown on the condition reforms are made and the city's pursuit policy is updated.

The announcement was made Friday during a news briefing in Alameda County, where the governor and other officials highlighted the progress made this year after the California Highway Patrol started working with local law enforcement agencies as part of undercover sting operations.

"This is a spectacular city. It remains a spectacular city. But it's lost its way a little bit. It's lost a little bit of confidence," Newsom said of Oakland. "But we can revise that sense of spirit and pride. It's all about community and that's why I'm here to reinvigorate that sense of optimism and possibility back into Oakland. But it starts foundationally with public safety -- it's at a tipping point."

Newsom said Oakland Police Department's policy limits officers from pursuing suspects. A letter was sent in July to the Oakland Police Commission requesting a change in the policy, but the governor said "they turned their back, they didn't change the policy."

"This is not open ended," Newsom said of CHP supporting Oakland. "We need to see the change."

The governor also referenced the recent recalls of former Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price and former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao on people wanting to see progress.

"Voters have spoken and we need to see the change that the people of Oakland, and for that matter folks here in Alameda County deserve," Newsom said. "And we are prepared to continue to support those efforts, but we need to see reforms."

Oakland Mayor Nikki Fortunato Bas released the following statement Friday morning ahead of Newsom's update:

"On behalf of the entire City of Oakland, I want to extend my sincerest thanks to Governor Gavin Newsom for his leadership on public safety. I applaud his effort to extend the Oakland Police Department's partnership with the California Highway Patrol into the new year and welcome the advice and counsel of his team.

Over the past year, Oakland has dramatically reduced crime in all categories with an overall reduction of 34%. CHP's sustained presence in Oakland allows OPD to focus resources on responding to calls for service and addressing violent crime through our intelligence-based Ceasefire strategy. We greatly appreciate the CHP's targeted enforcement of traffic violations, auto-theft, sideshows, and seizure of illegal guns and look forward to continuing this important partnership in 2025."

Oakland Police Officers Association President Huy Nguyen provided the following statement on Friday:

"The Oakland Police Officers Association thanks Gov. Gavin Newsom and the CHP today for continuing to support Oakland with the deployment of CHP officers as we face challenging policies, understaffing, and an increase in community demand to address surging crime in Oakland. We look forward to Oakland elected and appointed leaders seeing what outsiders — such as the governor and visitors — see we need to fight crime and criminals. We join the Governor’s call to make Oakland a safer environment to work, live, and visit."

The governor earlier this year announced the California Highway Patrol would help crack down on crime and work with law enforcement agencies in the East Bay as part of undercover sting operations.

In March, CHP reported making 168 arrests and recovered 360 stolen cars as part of a crime crackdown.

Newsom later provided an update in May to announce 726 stolen cars have been recovered and 355 arrests were made in the ongoing East Bay crime crackdown.