California

Newsom Calls for Bars Closure, Self-Isolation of People Over 65

By Kelly Whitney

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced several new directives Sunday afternoon to further try and limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in California.

The governor asked all bars, nightclubs, brewpubs and wineries to close, but stopped short of calling for all restaurants to close, as Illinois and Ohio have done.

Newsom indicated restaurants could remain open with reduced capacity to allow for social distancing.

Additionally, the governor called for the home self-isolation of all people 65 and older and those people with chronic conditions.

He also announced a new plan for additional virus testing to be deployed to critical areas in the state by partnering with Verily, a sister company to Google.

Newsom said additional testing kits are on the way to California, and as more people are tested, he expects the number of people diagnosed to rise.

He also referenced a plan to find temporary shelter for the state's homeless by using hotels and trailers.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

