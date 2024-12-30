Newsom administration drafts plan to combat Trump's mass deportations

President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to deport millions of undocumented immigrants when he takes office in a few weeks, and in recent days, Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration has floated a plan to help those people legally.

Last week, Politico obtained a draft of plan put forth by Newsom's administration. According to this so-called "immigrant support network" concept, the governor wants to create a network of regional hubs throughout California that would connect undocumented immigrants with nonprofits for legal help and other community services.

