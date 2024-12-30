Newsom administration drafts plan to combat Trump's mass deportations

President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to deport millions of undocumented immigrants when he takes office in a few weeks, and in recent days, Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration has floated a plan to help those people legally.
Last week, Politico obtained a draft of plan put forth by Newsom's administration. According to this so-called "immigrant support network" concept, the governor wants to create a network of regional hubs throughout California that would connect undocumented immigrants with nonprofits for legal help and other community services.
Bob Redell has more in the video above.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.