Newsom unveils affordable housing program, aims to develop unused state land

Gov. Gavin Newsom released his newest housing initiative Tuesday afternoon, aiming to redevelop underutilized state lands into affordable housing amidst a statewide affordability crisis.

The “Excess Sites Program,” led by the the Department of General Services (DGS) and Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), helps identify all state land deemed suitable and available for affordable housing development.

The new site allows developers to review available land and submit proposals continuously until an awardable submission is received and a final deadline is set for that specific site.

In Southern California, projects in downtown Los Angeles, Montebello, West Covina, and Riverside have already been awarded. Currently available plots of land include sections of Windsor Hills, Pomona, Chino Hills, Fontana, and San Bernardino.

The state estimates the new sites being released have the capacity for at least 2,000 homes after development.

"California is doing everything we can to give all Californians access to affordable housing as quickly as possible,” said Newsom. “Today, we continue to advance our strategy of transforming underutilized state properties into thriving affordable living communities for Californians.”

“We’re harnessing technology and innovation to help accelerate the rate of affordable housing construction in the Golden State,” said Government Operations Agency Secretary Amy Tong. “We look forward to the proposals from creative and resourceful developers whose efforts will give more Californians a place to call home.”

According to the California Legislative Analyst's Office, homes across the state are approximately double the national average with a “mid-tier home” costing almost $800,000. Across the U.S., that number sits closer to $350,000.