Newsom slams Trump after judge's ruling on National Guard mobilization

Governor Gavin Newsom went after Donald Trump Thursday following a judge's decision to block the president's mobilization of National Guard troops in Los Angeles.

In a press conference, Newsom said he was "gratified" with Judge Charles Breyer's decision that would return control over the California National Guard back to the Governor beginning Friday at noon.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Today was really about a test of democracy, and today we passed the test," said Newsom. "Donald Trump has tested the limits of that, and has done so consistently, but today's order makes clear that he is not above or beyond constitutional constraints."

Newsom says the National Guard, under his control, will go back to assisting with border security, working on counterdrug enforcement and fentanyl enforcement. He added that they will also work on vegetation and forest management in preparation for wildfire season.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Newsom also criticized Trump's birthday military parade slated for this weekend, comparing the planned displays to those of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"You see with dictators around the world that are weak and just want to demonstrate strength, weakness masquerading as strength, to fete the dear leader on his birthday," said Newsom. "What an embarrassment. Honestly, it’s that’s about as small as it gets. How weak."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom had asked a court earlier this week to put an emergency stop to the military helping federal immigration agents, who have carried out raids in the region that led to protests over the weekend and throughout the week.

After hearing arguments over California's request to limit the scope of the National Guard and Marines' mission in Los Angeles as demonstrations continue over immigration enforcement operations, U.S. District Judge Breyer disagreed with the Department of Justice's argument that the civil unrest in downtown Los Angeles needed to be met with military force in a 36-page ruling.