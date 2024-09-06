Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday vetoed a bill that would have granted home loans to qualified undocumented immigrants, expanding the California Dream for All program.

In a letter to the State Assembly Friday, Newsom said he was returned to AB 1840 without his signature, explaining the already limited funding for the program.

“This bill seeks to prohibit the disqualification of applicants from one of California Housing Finance Agency’s (CalHFA) home purchase assistance programs based solely on their immigration status,” the governor said in the signed letter. “Given the finite funding available for CalHFA programs, expanding program eligibility must be carefully considered within the broader context of the annual state budget to ensure we manage our resources effectively.”

The bill’s author, Assemblymember Joaquin Arambulo, had initially sought to expand the home ownership assistance program to make it available to all Californians regardless immigration status, giving qualified applicants a 20% down payment or up to $150,000 for their first home, to include undocumented immigrants.

“Undocumented individuals have historically been removed from housing initiatives because of federal restrictions,” Arambulo said. “Ensuring universal access by all borrowers will contribute to the overall success and vitality of California.”

Backlash has been swift from conservative news outlets and Republican lawmakers on the bill.

“For every dollar going to an illegal immigrant, that’s a dollar that isn’t going to a veteran or a legal California citizen that also qualify,” State Senator Brian Jones, the GOP Minority Leader, said. “There isn’t an unending amount of money the state has for these homebuyer program.”

Gov. Newsom has until Sept. 30 to either sign or veto more than 900 bills that reached his desk.