Gavin Newsom

Newsom Writes Children's Book About Boy With Dyslexia

All proceeds from the book will go to the International Dyslexia Association

By The Associated Press

This cover image released by Penguin Young Readers shows “Ben and Emma’s Big Hit” written by by California Governor Gavin Newsom with Ruby Shamir and illustrated by Alexandra Thompson.
Associated Press

The latest news about California Gov. Gavin Newsom is more personal, if less dramatic, than the recall effort he easily defeated two weeks ago.

He has written a children's book.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Thursday that Newsom's “Ben and Emma's Big Hit” is scheduled for Dec. 7. Illustrated by Alexandra Thompson, the book draws upon Newsom's dyslexia in telling of a boy named Ben and his struggles in school. The words will appear in OpenDyslexic font to make it more readable for people with dyslexia.

“Tens of millions of Americans struggle with dyslexia — including me," Newsom said in a statement. "My dyslexia was particularly difficult when I was a kid. I wondered why my younger sister quickly finished her homework while I struggled. Reading aloud in front of the class filled me with heart-pounding fear and anxiety.

Sonia Sotomayor Sep 24

Sotomayor's Picture Book ‘Just Help!' Coming in January

Technology Sep 21

Amazon Unveils Three New Kindles With Bigger Screens, Longer Battery Life

Hispanic Heritage Month Sep 16

Moms Launch Bilingual Children's Book Company for Littlest Latino Readers

"My self-esteem and my grades suffered until I learned about dyslexia and strategies for dealing with it; so I wrote this book in hopes of helping support young people struggling with learning disabilities.”

Newsom will donate all proceeds to the International Dyslexia Association.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Gavin NewsomBooksdyslexiaPenguin Young Readers
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us