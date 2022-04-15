The Rams are taking the Vince Lombardi Trophy on the road.

Fans can see the Super Bowl trophy up close and take photos with it during the 11-stop Super Bowl LVI champions' 11-stop trophy tour. The trophy will travel more than 2,000 miles throughout Southern California and Mexico, starting April 23 at Civic Arts Plaza in Thousand Oaks.

Tour stops are free and open to the public. The stops will feature appearances by Rams cheerleaders, mascot Rampage and more.

Here is the list of tour stops.

Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza on Saturday, April 23

Inglewood Citizen Center on Sunday, April 24

Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, April 30

LA County Fair in Pomona on Friday, May 13

Riverside Convention Center on Saturday, May 14

Ontario Town Square on Sunday, May 15

SoFi Stadium on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 (Invite Only for Season Ticket Members)

Nike Store in East LA on Saturday, June 11

Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara on Sunday, June 12

Fashion Island Mall in Newport Beach on Saturday, June 18

Location in San Diego (TBD)

Click here or updates information about each location and times.

The trophy also will be part of City Year Los Angeles' spring break, and a Dodgers baseball and Kings hockey game.

"We are so excited to celebrate our Super Bowl LVI victory with the fans who continue to inspire us with their dedication, passion and support for our team on and off the field," said Los Angeles Rams Chief Marketing Officer Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick. "This was a historic year for our franchise in so many ways and it was made possible through the commitment of supporters who cheered us on at SoFi Stadium, from their own homes, and in their communities. We're thrilled to have the chance to bring the most iconic trophy in sports to Rams fans throughout the region for this momentous celebration."