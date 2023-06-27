San Bernardino County

‘Nice Fire' burning 67 acres in San Bernardino County

By Staff Reports

Cal Fire

A fire in San Bernardino County is burning about 67 acres in the city of Mentone.

Mentone is about nine miles from Yucaipa, near the San Bernardino National Forest.

According to Cal Fire, there are no structures threatened and no evacuation orders at this time.

There are currently full ground and air response with additional air tankers on order, Cal Fire said.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.

