‘Nice Fire' burning 67 acres in San Bernardino County

A fire in San Bernardino County is burning about 67 acres in the city of Mentone.

Mentone is about nine miles from Yucaipa, near the San Bernardino National Forest.

According to Cal Fire, there are no structures threatened and no evacuation orders at this time.

There are currently full ground and air response with additional air tankers on order, Cal Fire said.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.

#NiceFire Update 67 acres per #Intel24 0% containment. Structures no longer threatened, no evacuation orders. Operations will continue through the night. Cause is under investigation. @CAL_FIRE @SBCOUNTYFIRE pic.twitter.com/4Kx3utecX7 — CAL FIRE BDU (@CALFIREBDU) June 27, 2023