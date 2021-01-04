Los Angeles

Top Federal Prosecutor in Los Angeles Resigns After 3 Years

Nick Hanna, who was appointed by President Donald Trump in early 2018, said his last day as U.S. attorney for the Los Angeles-based district will be Jan. 8.

By Associated Press

Thwarted Terror Plot
Richard Vogel/AP

The top federal prosecutor for the Central District of California announced Monday that he is resigning after three years in the position.

Nick Hanna, who was appointed by President Donald Trump in early 2018, said his last day as U.S. attorney for the Los Angeles-based district will be Jan. 8.

Immigration 2 hours ago

First New DACA Applications Approved in Final Weeks of 2020

Vin Scully 2 hours ago

Sandra Scully, Vin Scully’s Beloved Wife, Passes Away at 76

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Worst Is Yet to Come In COVID Pandemic: Officials Blast Anti-Maskers

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the 20 million people in our district for the last three years,” Hanna said in a statement. “We have worked tirelessly to bring criminals to justice, provide recourse to people whose rights have been violated, and defend the United States and its citizens from adversaries both foreign and domestic.”

During his tenure Hanna oversaw a string of public corruption cases including a pay-to-play scheme at Los Angeles City Hall that resulted in criminal charges against two former city councilmen and a former deputy mayor, among others.

Fraud prosecutors helped negotiate a $3 billion settlement with Wells Fargo to resolve allegations that the bank engaged in fraudulent sales practices for more than a decade.

The “A View to Kill” star’s rep released a statement Sunday that Tanya Roberts had died in an L.A. hospital after collapsing in her home. On Monday, he said she is, in fact, still alive and hospitalized.

And Hanna's office helped form an opioid response team that targets narcotics traffickers who sell drugs that result in fatal overdoses. The program has resulted in nearly a dozen prosecutions so far, officials said.

In addition, the office brought charges against more than 300 gang members, including alleged narcotics traffickers, gun runners and others accused of committing a series of killings.

Hanna oversaw about 280 assistant U.S. attorneys who staff the largest Justice Department office outside of Washington.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angelespolitics
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us