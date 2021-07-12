los angeles county

‘Night Court' Actor Charlie Robinson Dead at 75

Robinson, 75, died Sunday at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

By City News Service

Actor Charlie Robinson
Photo by Ryan Miller/Getty Images

Funeral services were pending Monday for veteran character actor Charlie Robinson, best known for his role as the court clerk on the classic sitcom “Night Court.”

A representative for the actor told various media outlets that Robinson died from cardiac arrest and cancer.

Robinson was best known for his role as court clerk Mac Robinson on “Night Court,” which ran from 1984 to 1992. He more recently had a recurring role on the CBS sitcom “Mom,” portraying a blind tenant in an apartment building managed by series star Allison Janney.

A native of Houston, Robinson attended the Studio 7 acting school at the Houston Music Theatre.

He appeared in films including “Sugar Hill,” “A Killing Affair,” “Nowhere to Hide,” “The River” and “Antwone Fisher,” and landed roles in the series “Flamingo Road,” “Home Improvement,” “Hart of Dixie” and “Buffalo Bill.” He also made appearances on shows including “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Hotel,” “St. Elsewhere” and “Touched by an Angel.”

Robinson is survived by his wife Dolorita; children Luca, Charlie, Christian and Byron, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

