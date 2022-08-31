Nine Cooling Centers Open Around Los Angeles During Extreme Heat Wave

Residents around Southern California are feeling the heat this week -- literally. A heat wave is rolling over the region, with triple-digit temperatures prompting an excessive heat warning.

To help Angelenos cope with the high temperatures, nine cooling centers are opening around the LA area.

Staying inside is the easiest way to stay safe from the heat, and the city is urging residents to head to cooling centers in libraries, Recreation and Parks facilities, and senior centers to escape the danger for some AC.

August is going out with a triple-digit bang, with the excessive heat sticking around through Labor Day. Belen De Leon has the forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

"Angelenos need a place to go for relief from extreme heat – especially those who are most vulnerable to the effects of high temperatures," LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement.

The nine new city cooling centers can be found at the following locations:

South Los Angeles Sports Activity Center: 7020 S. Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA 90003 Jim Gilliam Recreation Center: 4000 S. La Brea Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90008 Westwood Recreation Center: 1350 S Sepulveda Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90025 Westchester Senior Center: 7000 W Manchester Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90045 Lincoln Park Recreation Center: 3501 Valley Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90031 Lafayette Recreation Center: 625 S. Lafayette Park Pl. Los Angeles, CA 90031 Canoga Park Senior Center: 7326 Jordan Ave. Canoga Park, CA 91303 Mid Valley Senior Center: 8825 Kester Ave. Panorama City, CA 91402 Sylmar Recreation Center: 13109 Borden Ave. Sylmar, CA 91342

Those city cooling centers will be open from Wednesday, Aug. 31 until Monday, Sept. 5, between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. when the heat will be most intense.

Another 162 cooling centers are open across Los Angeles County during the high heat. Click here for an interactive map of those county cooling centers, along with heat safety tips from LA County.

Here are some tips for how to beat the heat wave: