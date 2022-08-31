Nine Cooling Centers Open Around Los Angeles During Extreme Heat Wave

Residents around Southern California are feeling the heat this week -- literally. A heat wave is rolling over the region, with triple-digit temperatures prompting an excessive heat warning.
To help Angelenos cope with the high temperatures, nine cooling centers are opening around the LA area.
Staying inside is the easiest way to stay safe from the heat, and the city is urging residents to head to cooling centers in libraries, Recreation and Parks facilities, and senior centers to escape the danger for some AC.
"Angelenos need a place to go for relief from extreme heat – especially those who are most vulnerable to the effects of high temperatures," LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement.
The nine new city cooling centers can be found at the following locations:
- South Los Angeles Sports Activity Center: 7020 S. Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA 90003
- Jim Gilliam Recreation Center: 4000 S. La Brea Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90008
- Westwood Recreation Center: 1350 S Sepulveda Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90025
- Westchester Senior Center: 7000 W Manchester Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90045
- Lincoln Park Recreation Center: 3501 Valley Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90031
- Lafayette Recreation Center: 625 S. Lafayette Park Pl. Los Angeles, CA 90031
- Canoga Park Senior Center: 7326 Jordan Ave. Canoga Park, CA 91303
- Mid Valley Senior Center: 8825 Kester Ave. Panorama City, CA 91402
- Sylmar Recreation Center: 13109 Borden Ave. Sylmar, CA 91342
LA Cooling Center Locations
Those city cooling centers will be open from Wednesday, Aug. 31 until Monday, Sept. 5, between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. when the heat will be most intense.
Another 162 cooling centers are open across Los Angeles County during the high heat. Click here for an interactive map of those county cooling centers, along with heat safety tips from LA County.
Here are some tips for how to beat the heat wave:
- Stay hydrated! The more hydrated you are, the more effective your body will be at keeping you cool. Drink water – not fizzy and alcoholic drinks, which will dehydrate you.
- Avoid exercise in the middle of the day. If you need to exercise outside, do it early in the morning when the temperature is lower.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored natural fabrics like cotton and linen, as these will help your skin breathe and let your sweat evaporate, cooling you down.
- We sweat around half a pint daily from both feet (and we wonder why they stink!), so if you can, wear sandals or flip-flops to let your foot sweat evaporate.
- Use a fan to circulate air from open windows. Keep your blinds or curtains drawn during the day, so your home doesn’t heat up while you’re out. Turn off big appliances and help prevent brown-outs!
- To cool down quickly, run your wrists under a cold tap or keep a water spray in the fridge for a quick cooling spritz to the face.
- Keep some wet wipes in your bag so you can freshen up your hands, face and neck if you get hot or clammy.
- Want to stay cool at night? One way is to wash your feet in cool water or take a cold shower before bedtime – especially if you get hot during the night or have hot sweats.
- To cool down in bed, try keeping your pillowcase or sheets in a plastic bag in the fridge during the day. Put them back on the bed at night. The fabric will stay cool when you’re trying to get to sleep.
- And bring your pets in and make sure they have shade and water.
- Be prepared for power outages and know where cooling centers are!