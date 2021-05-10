Pico Rivera

Nine People, Including Five Deputies Exposed to Carbon Monoxide in Pico Rivera

A Pico Rivera sheriff's lieutenant noted that a man was found dead at the residence, but preliminary reports indicated that the man died of a possible drug overdose and not due to carbon monoxide exposure.

By City News Service

911721176
Getty Images

One man was found dead of a possible drug overdose Monday at a Pico Rivera residence where nine people, including five sheriff's deputies were exposed to carbon monoxide, triggering a hazardous materials team response, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were sent to a residence in the 8000 block of Kellam Lane shortly before 1 p.m. after the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received an emergency call, but heard no response from the callers, according to Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A hazardous materials team was also called to the scene and determined that the patients -- who the fire department described as “suffering from minor complaints” -- had been exposed to carbon monoxide, though the cause was unclear.

Fraud Investigation 3 hours ago

Orange County Man Accused of PPP Loan Fraud Pleads Not Guilty

drought 7 hours ago

Gov. Newsom Expands Drought Emergency to Some Bay Area Counties

No surrounding homes were evacuated, but the fire department asked residents in the immediate area to stay inside.

According to Jimenez, four residents and five deputies were exposed.

The five deputies were transported to a hospital, but the residents declined transport, according to the fire department.

This afternoon, a lieutenant at the Pico Rivera sheriff's station said an unidentified man was found dead at the residence, but preliminary reports indicated the man died of a possible drug overdose and not due to carbon monoxide exposure.

Hazmat personnel cleared the residence about 3:35 p.m. after confirming there were no lingering traces of carbon monoxide or any other chemicals, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Pico RiveraCarbon Monoxide
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us