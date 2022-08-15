Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle to Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Today

The ceremony will be at 11:30 a.m. at 6212 Hollywood Blvd., in front of Amoeba Music.

By City News Service

WMAQ_000000029339371_1200x675_1219464259902.jpg

Hollywood Boulevard will be closed between Gower Street and Argyle Avenue between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday to accommodate the expected large crowd for the unveiling of the Hollywood Walk of Fame star honoring slain rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The ceremony will be at 11:30 a.m. at 6212 Hollywood Blvd., in front of Amoeba Music. Nipsey's longtime girlfriend, actress Lauren London, and Nipsey's sister, Samantha Smith, are set to speak at the ceremony. His grandmother Margaret Boutte will accept the star on behalf of Nipsey's family.

The ceremony comes on the 37th anniversary of Nipsey's birth. It will be streamed on the Walk of Fame's website here, or in the video player below.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The star is the 2,729th star since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.

Born Ermias Joseph Asghedom on Aug. 15, 1985, Nipsey transformed himself from a South Los Angeles gang member to a rap musician and channeled his success into efforts to help others stay out of gangs. He bought shoes for students, re-paved basketball courts and provided jobs and shelter for the homeless.

Nipsey helped renovate a Mid-City roller rink and redeveloped the South Los Angeles strip mall that housed his The Marathon Clothing shop where he was shot and killed March 31, 2019.

After Nipsey's death, thousands of people were on hand in April 2019 for a service in his honor, with singer Stevie Wonder and rapper Snoop Dogg among those paying tribute to him.

Hollywood Walk of Fame Jun 22

Jenni Rivera, Paul Walker and More to be Honored with Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023

Nipsey Hussle Jul 6

Gunman Convicted of Murder in Killing of LA Hip-Hop Artist Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle Jun 30

Lawyer: Hussle Lifted Up Neighborhood He Was Gunned Down In

In a letter that was read during the service, former President Barack Obama wrote, "While most folks look at the Crenshaw neighborhood where he grew up and see only gangs, bullets and despair, Nipsey saw potential. He saw hope. He saw a community that, even through its flaws, taught him to always keep going."

The rapper-entrepreneur was posthumously honored with two Grammy Awards in 2020 for best rap performance for "Racks in the Middle" and for best rap/sung performance for "Higher."

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Nipsey HussleHollywoodWalk of FameHollywood Walk of FameCrenshaw
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us