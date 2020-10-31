Beverly Hills

Unlawful Assembly Declared in Beverly Hills, Site of Pro-Trump Rally

Traffic was affected in the area, police said.

By Shahan Ahmed

RMG

An unlawful assembly was declared near the Beverly Hills sign Saturday, with police advising the public to avoid the area and warning of street closures related to the gathering.

Earlier, the Beverly Hills Police Department said about 100 protesters were marching in the streets, with video from the group showing a pro-Trump rally taking place. Beverly Hills has recently been a weekly location for rallies in support of the president.

Traffic was affected by the clashes between protesters and police, with the department saying to expect closures between North Bedford Drive and North Crescent Drive on both North Santa Monica Boulevard and South Santa Monica Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Offset Oct 25

Passenger in Offset's Car Arrested for Concealed Weapon in Beverly Hills

Halloween Oct 14

Beverly Hills Bans Trick or Treating on Halloween, Violators Could Be Cited

This article tagged under:

Beverly Hills
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us