Unlawful Assembly Declared in Beverly Hills, Site of Pro-Trump Rally

An unlawful assembly was declared near the Beverly Hills sign Saturday, with police advising the public to avoid the area and warning of street closures related to the gathering.

Earlier, the Beverly Hills Police Department said about 100 protesters were marching in the streets, with video from the group showing a pro-Trump rally taking place. Beverly Hills has recently been a weekly location for rallies in support of the president.

Traffic was affected by the clashes between protesters and police, with the department saying to expect closures between North Bedford Drive and North Crescent Drive on both North Santa Monica Boulevard and South Santa Monica Boulevard.

ADVISORY: Unlawful assembly has been declared near the Beverly Hills Sign. Avoid the area. https://t.co/k1o5cQ54ch — Beverly Hills Police (@BeverlyHillsPD) October 31, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.