AQMD

No-Burn Order Extended for Much of Southland Through Monday

The residential wood-burning ban was extended for a 10th consecutive day Sunday, affecting all those in the South Coast Air Basin.

By City News Service

Generic flames of a fire, 16 February 2006. AFR Photograph by JESSICA SHAPIRO
Fairfax Media/Getty Images

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Monday night due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.

The residential wood-burning ban was extended for a 10th consecutive day Sunday, and now will be in effect at least through 11:59 p.m. Monday. It affects all those in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties and all of Orange County.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The order does not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet, the Coachella Valley or the high desert. Homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat, low-income households and those without natural gas service also are exempt from the requirement.

Environment Nov 29

No Burn Order Extended For Many Parts of Southland

Air Quality Nov 7

Monday is Another No-Burn Day in SoCal

The no-burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper. Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not restricted, the SCAQMD said.

Fine particles in wood smoke, also known as particulate matter or PM2.5, can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems such as asthma.

Residents can receive no-burn day notifications by signing up for Air Alerts via email or text at the AQMD website here.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

AQMDOrange CountyRiverside Countylos angeles countyfire
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us