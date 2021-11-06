No-Burn Order Extended Through Sunday Night in Many Parts of SoCal

The South Coast Air Quality Management District Saturday extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of SoCal through Sunday night due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.

The residential wood-burning ban now extends through 11:59 p.m. Sunday for all those in the South Coast Air Basin, including Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

It was the third straight day the ban was extended. The original ban had been in effect through 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

The order does not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet, the Coachella Valley or the high desert. Homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat, low-income households and those without natural gas service also are exempt from the requirement.

The no-burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper.

Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not restricted, the SCAQMD said.

Fine particles in wood smoke, also known as particulate matter or PM2.5, can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems such as asthma.

Residents can receive no-burn day notifications by signing up for Air Alerts via email or text at this website.