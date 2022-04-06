No Criminal Charges Filed Against Officer Who Killed Black Man Who Ran From Officers in Pasadena

Nearly two years after Pasadena police fatally shot Anthony McClain as he ran from a traffic stop, LA County District Attorney George Gascón announced he's not filing criminal charges against the officer who killed him.

McClain, 32, was a passenger in a car when he ran away and was shot in the back by police.

Protests featuring family and friends erupted in the streets and at Pasadena City Hall following his killing by police in August 2020.

Pasadena police even released body worn camera video and said he was running with a handgun.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

His family's attorney responded to news Officer Edwin Dumaguindin won't face criminal charges because prosecutors would have to prove he did not act in lawful self defense.

"The family is disappointed. I'm disappointed," said Caree Harper, the family attorney. "But we're not surprised. This is not something new. We've had cases that were not charged when they feel they should be charged."

McClain ran after the car he was riding in was pulled over for a missing license plate.

The attorney says as a passenger he did nothing wrong.

"We as citizens of the USA have a right to not speak to police, not a crime they can clearly articulate," she said. "Don't believe a crime is afoot, don't have a right to detain."

In a statement, the city of Pasadena said, "Earlier this evening, The City of Pasadena was notified that the Los Angeles County District's Attorney's Office has completed its investigation into the August 15, 2020 Officer Involved Shooting. They have concluded that there is insufficient evidence to prove the officer did not act in lawful self-defense."

The city is reviewing the detailed analysis.

McClains family lawyer says, post George Floyd, the DA got this one wrong.

"If this had been a white child in Hastings Ranch shot twice in the back by a Black officer? Oh, that Black officer would have been under the jail by the end of the day," she said.

Pasadena police maintain a gun they recovered nearby was tossed by McClain as he ran. The city settled with his family members for $7.5 million.