No Easter Night Car Cruising in Santa Ana This Year, Police Warn

Significant lane restrictions, road closures and increased police presence will highlight Easter Sunday in Santa Ana in an attempt to ward off the annual Easter night car cruising, police said.

The Santa Ana Police Department is doubling the number of officers on the street and looking for infractions, the department said.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, no gatherings or spectators will be allowed this year, police said.

The traditional event draws large crowds along Bristol Street, and in the past, police have worked to stop crowds from blocking the road.

The department said significant road restrictions and road closures will be in effect for all of Sunday:

-Bristol Street from 17th Street to Callen's Common;
-Main Street from 17th Street to Dyer Road;
-Edinger Avenue from Main Street to Raitt Street; and
-Harbor Boulevard between Westminster Avenue and Edinger Avenue.

