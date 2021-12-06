No Injuries, No Arrests at Florence Street Takeover

An early morning street takeover gathered a large crowd in a Florence neighborhood, as cars narrowly missed each other and those watching.

The cars were captured on video doing donuts in the intersection between Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street around 1:45 a.m. on Monday, with smoke rising from the tires and a crowd cheering on the drivers.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the street takeover at the intersection.

Everyone participating dispersed when the LAPD arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.