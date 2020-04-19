No New Deaths, OC Coronavirus Cases Rise to 1,636

Officials announced 79 new cases of COVID-19 in Orange County Sunday but no new fatalities, bringing the county's total to 1,636 cases and 32 deaths.

The number of hospitalized patients rose from 155 on Saturday to 156, but the number of those in intensive care dropped from 59 to 56.

The number of people tested for COVID-19 in the county stands at 17,994, with enough kits for 2,550 more specimens as of Saturday.

Of the county's total cases, 2% involve people under 18 years old; 8% are between 18-24; 16% are between 25-34; 14% are between 35-44; 39% are between 45-64, and 21% are 65 or older.

Men make up 53% of the county's cases, and 59% of its fatalities.

Of the deaths, 6% were 25 to 34 years old, 3% were 35 to 44, 34% were 45 to 64, and 56% were 65 or older.

Anaheim has the most COVID-19 cases in the county with 202, followed by Santa Ana with 160, Huntington Beach with 136 and Irvine with 116. Those are Orange County's four largest cities.

Anaheim saw 18 new cases reported Saturday, and city officials said they believe part of that increase was related to an outbreak at the Anaheim Healthcare Center skilled nursing facility, where 15 patients have tested positive for COVID-19.

"While the number is still roughly in line with our share of the county's population, we will continue to monitor our share of cases as an indicator," Anaheim officials said.

Anaheim Healthcare Center, at 501 S Beach Blvd., is one of 12 skilled nursing facilities in Orange County on a state list of 261 nursing homes that have experienced one or more cases of coronavirus.

The department's website said the list was a snapshot representing 86% of the state's 1,224 skilled-nursing facilities that have reported data within the last 24 hours.

The other facilities are:

-- Advanced Rehab Center of Tustin, 2210 E First St., Santa Ana, fewer than 11 patients;

-- Alamitos West Healthcare Center, 3902 Katella Ave. in Los Alamitos, fewer than 11 staff members;

-- Flagship Healthcare Center, 466 Flagship Rd, Newport Beach, fewer than 11 staff members;

-- Fountain Care Center, 1835 W La Veta Ave., Orange, fewer than 11 staff members;

-- Huntington Valley Healthcare Center, 8382 Newman Ave., Huntington Beach, fewer than 11 patients and fewer than 11 staff members;

-- La Palma Nursing Center, 1130 W La Palma Ave. in Anaheim, fewer than 11 staff members;

-- Leisure Court Nursing Center, 1135 N Leisure Ct in Anaheim, fewer than 11 staff members;

-- Parkview Healthcare Center, 1514 Lincoln Ave. in Anaheim, fewer than 11 staff members;

-- Sea Cliff Healthcare Center, 18811 Florida St. in Huntington Beach, fewer than 11 patients and fewer than 11 staff members;

-- West Anaheim Extended Care, 645 S Beach Blvd., fewer than 11 patients;

-- Windsor Gardens, 3415 W Ball Rd in Anaheim, fewer than 11 staff members.