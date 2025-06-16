No overnight arrests in downtown LA for first time since start of anti-ICE protests

No protester was arrested overnight on Sunday since the city of Los Angeles enacted a temporary nightly curfew in a portion of downtown Los Angeles.

This is the first night no arrest was recorded since anti-deportation protests began on Saturday, June 7 following immigration raids at three worksites in downtown Los Angeles.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Los Angeles Police Department also said a total of 575 people have been arrested during protests since June 7 while 14 people were taken into custody for looting.

That's a significant change from the Saturday-Sunday period, when officers arrested 35 people on suspicion of failing to disperse, one person on suspicion of resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer and another on suspicion of resisting arrest.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Crowd control operations again involved the use of numerous less-lethal rounds, police said of the Saturday-Sunday period.

While attempting to quell protests, 10 LAPD officers were injured, the department said without disclosing the severity of their injuries.

The LAPD added that it remains on a city-wide tactical alert.

Mayor Karen Bass has not said when the nightly curfew that will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in a 1-square-mile area of downtown LA will expire.

In an interview with NBC Los Angeles, Bass said the curfew has been increasingly effective despite limiting operating hours of downtown LA businesses.

The mayor also said she does not know when she will lift the nighttime restrictions as U.S. troops sent by the Trump administration remain in Southern California .

“Part of the challenge that we are dealing with here is the absolute uncertainty,” Bass said, saying she still does not have a direct line of communication with the National Guard and the Marines. ”I’m hoping for next week is that some level of communication will open up. Right now, everybody is functioning by rumors.”