No SoCal City Made Uber's 2022 List of ‘Most Forgetful.' Here Are the Ones That Did

It's not uncommon to accidentally leave in the backseat of an Uber your keys, wallet or cell phone.

But what about tater tots, 500 grams of caviar, 10 lbs. of hamburger meat, 40 chicken nuggets, or a small tortoise?

According to a press release, all of the items above (and many more) landed on the 2022 Uber Lost and Found Index.

The sixth annual list released by the rideshare company outlines "The most surprising and most popular items left behind over the past year," as well as "The 10 most forgetful cities."

According to the list, here are the 10 items most commonalty forgotten in an Uber:

  1. Phone / camera
  2. Wallet
  3. Keys
  4. Backpack / purse
  5. Headphones / speaker
  6. Glasses
  7. Clothing
  8. Vape
  9. Jewelry 
  10. ID 

The list of item's on Uber's "50 Most unique lost items" are a bit more obscure. Here's a look a some of those:

  • My grandma's teeth
  • 6 pool drains and an Employee of the Month plaque
  • Part of my soft serve ice cream machine
  • Metal leg
  • A piece of my broom
  • A power washing machine and a wooden carved fish
  • Painting of Kung Fu Panda and pink air pump shaped as a pig
  • A bucket of slime
  • A single blonde strand of hair
  • A dart that says "unleash the beast"
  • A brown tortoise

According to the list, riders' across the United States are most forgetful in the early evening, "with people reporting the most lost items between 4-6 p.m."

Some of the most forgetful days on the list? St. Patrick's Day and July 4.

As it turns out, most Californians are pretty good about remembering to take their belongings with them.

Here's which ones made that list:

  1. Austin, TX (second year in a row at #1)
  2. Charlotte, NC
  3. Houston, TX
  4. Indianapolis, IN
  5. Dallas, TX
  6. Kansas City, KS
  7. Atlanta, GA
  8. Tampa Bay, FL
  9. Columbus, OH
  10. Phoenix, AZ

If you do happen to leave behind any item while traveling in an Uber -- be it your driver's license, or a small rhino sculpture -- here's how Uber says to report it lost and get it back.

Here's the full Lost and Found Index.

