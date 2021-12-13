Whittier

No Threat to Dexter Middle School, Whittier Police Say

Police received several calls from concerned parents.

Staff Reports

An alleged threat made at Dexter Middle School in Whittier does not constitute a real danger, Whittier police said Sunday night.

Police received several calls from parents, concerned about a social media post that alluded to a threat of showing up to the school with a gun.

After contacting the student who made the post and his parents, officers determined that the student did not have a gun, nor access to one.

The Whittier Police Department will still have an officer at the middle school on Monday as a precaution.

