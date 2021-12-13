No Threat to Dexter Middle School, Whittier Police Say

An alleged threat made at Dexter Middle School in Whittier does not constitute a real danger, Whittier police said Sunday night.
Police received several calls from parents, concerned about a social media post that alluded to a threat of showing up to the school with a gun.
After contacting the student who made the post and his parents, officers determined that the student did not have a gun, nor access to one.
The Whittier Police Department will still have an officer at the middle school on Monday as a precaution.