No Tickets Sold With All Six Mega Millions Lottery Numbers

Tuesday could be one winner's lucky day, with the estimated Mega Millions jackpot growing to $26 million.

By City News Service

Allen J. Schaben | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery. The estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will grow to $26 million.

The numbers drawn Friday were 15, 26, 28, 35, 45 and the Mega number was 4. The estimated jackpot was $20 million.

The drawing was the second since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

