There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday night's SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing will grow to $53 million.

There were two tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Corona and Visalia, and each is worth $23,629, the California Lottery announced.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 4, 7, 8, 32, 45 and the Mega number was 14. The jackpot was $52 million.

The drawing was the 46th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.