No Winning Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold, Jackpot Grows to $432 Million

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Friday's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will grow to $432 million.

One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in Texas and is worth $1 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The numbers drawn Friday were 8, 24, 53, 68, 69 and the Mega number was 7. The estimated jackpot was $401 million.

The drawing was the 31st since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.