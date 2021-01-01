California

No Winning Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold, Jackpot Grows to $432 Million

One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in Texas and is worth $1 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

By City News Service

69144538
Getty Images

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Friday's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will grow to $432 million.

One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in Texas and is worth $1 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The numbers drawn Friday were 8, 24, 53, 68, 69 and the Mega number was 7. The estimated jackpot was $401 million.

Trump 4 hours ago

President Trump Vetoes California Fishing Bill Over Seafood Trade Deficit

super spreader 6 hours ago

LASD Raids Five ‘Super-Spreader' New Year's Eve Parties, 90 Arrested

The drawing was the 31st since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaCalifornia Lotterymega millions
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us