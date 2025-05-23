Nonprofit helps longtime Altadena resident rebuild after Eaton Fire

For Eshelle Williams, everything about the Eaton Fire had come at her quickly. From the call to evacuate with her 11-year-old son, to the news that the home she had rented for 17 years had burned down, along with the homes that her mother and sisters own.

After all the destruction, a chance came up for Williams to rebuild in the place she thought she'd be spending the rest of her life, but only if she could come up with over half a million dollars in cash in just a few days.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When all hope was lost, a local nonprofit turned that seemingly impossible situation into a path forward for the lifelong Altadena resident.

"We survived through four fires here, never imagining that we wouldn’t be able to come back," said Williams.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Even the chance of rebuilding on the lot she always assumed she would one day own came out of nowhere.

"The 'yes' had to come really quick, really, really quick," said Williams.

Eshelle, a lifelong Altadena resident, says she had an understanding with her landlord of a right of first refusal if her landlord were ever to sell.

"The property was selling for $565,000, all cash, and they wanted to do a 15-day close," said Williams.

The lot was due to be listed for sale the next day and Williams turned to the nonprofit Neighborhood Housing Services for help.

"So there were three of us at the office, scrambling around and laughing, saying 'It’s going to take all three of us to get this done in 15 days, calendar day, business day, so we got it done,'" said Lori Gay, CEO of Neighborhood Housing Services.

The nonprofit bought the lot and plans to build a house for Williams.

"There are all kinds of community folks that want to buy and keep it in the community for people who may have lived in Altadena for 30 years, but never got the chance to own. What a beautiful story, right? What a beautiful outcome," said Gay.

Gentrification and loss of community remain top of mind for many in Altadena. But as strong as the "Altadena is Not for Sale" sentiment is, the reality is that for some owners, they may not have a choice but to sell.

"So what we’re saying to people is if you wanna sell, you can let us know," said Gay.

For 40 years, the nonprofit has worked to help people afford homes and stay in their homes. Programs include financial education, low-cost lending, down payment assistance and acquiring properties to make available below market rate.

Williams was already working with Neighborhood Housing Services to prepare to buy a home when her lot hit the market. Now, the nonprofit will sell the lot and rebuild Eshelle's home. It buys her something she hasn’t had since Jan. 7, the opportunity for something she doesn’t have to do quickly.

"To think about dreaming again, and dream again in the same space," said Williams.