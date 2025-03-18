Holidays

Nonprofit brings St. Patrick's Day cheer to NICU babies

The nonprofit provided onesies and hats to infants at Riverside Community Hospital

By Benjamin Gamson

Project Sweet Peas, a nonprofit that supports the families of fragile infants, provided onesies with shamrocks and tiny leprechaun hats to infants in the Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
Riverside Community Hospital

Babies at Riverside Community Hospital are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in style. 

A stuffed bear, a pot of gold, rainbows and a clover were decorated around the baby with a lot of yellow and green for the babies to enjoy their first St. Patrick's Day with their families. 

“The holiday celebration allows families to capture heartwarming photos they might not otherwise have the opportunity to take, creating cherished memories of their baby's early days,” Riverside Community Hospital wrote in a statement.

Project Sweet Peas also offers costumes for other holidays aiming to bring the holiday spirit into the hospital room.

