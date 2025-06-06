A North Hollywood man was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in state prison as he was convicted of violently assaulting his 14-month-old son, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Cesar Daniel Cabrera, 24, assaulted the boy on March 22, 202, leaving the toddler with life-threatening injuries.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“The level of violence inflicted on this defenseless child is nothing short of monstrous,” District Attorney Hochman said. “This office will continue to pursue maximum accountability for those who harm children.”

Cabrera had pleaded no contest to one felony count of child abuse.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In addition to receiving the high term of 12 years in state prison, the man was ordered to pay full restitution to the victim.

Cabrera also pleaded no contest to two separate cases of second-degree burglary, adding eight months to his sentence, the DA's office said.