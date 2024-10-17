North Hollywood

North Hollywood middle school students treated after banned substance use

Two of the students were transported to a hospital.

By Helen Jeong

More than a dozen middle school students were treated for consuming a “banned substance” in North Hollywood Thursday morning, fire officials confirmed

A total of 16 were treated by first responders after the Los Angeles Fire Department, which received a medical aid call at around 10:30 a.m. from Walter Reed Middle school on Irvine Avenue.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Among the students linked to the substance, two were transported to a local hospital while 14 others were released to the school.

None of the students suffered from life-threatening conditions, the LAFD said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Los Angeles Unified School District acknowledged the incident, saying the students “may have consumed a banned substances.

Hollywood Oct 14, 2022

Helen Bernstein High School Student Hospitalized in Possible Drug Overdose, Police Say

Aug 3, 2020

Drug Use Among Juvenile Arrestees at Highest Rate Since 2000: SANDAG Report

“We ask that you talk to your children about substance abuse and the harmful side effects of controlled substances. We need your help to educate our students about the harms that drugs can cause," the LAUSD said.

This article tagged under:

North Hollywood
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us