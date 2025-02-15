Man shot and killed after fight in front of North Hollywood business

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in an altercation involving several people Saturday morning in North Hollywood.

The victim, identified by police as Luke Reynolds, was shot and killed after a fistfight in front of a business in the 11100 block of Magnolia Boulevard. He died at the scene.

The attacker, described as a man in his 40s, shot the victim at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday a couple blocks south of the Metro Red (B) Line station, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He ran from the scene.

Several people were involved in the fight, police said. Details about what led to the altercation were not available.

No arrests were reported Saturday afternoon. A detailed desciption of the shooter was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact the LAPD's North Hollywood station at 818-754-8300 or, during weekends or non-business hours, at 877-527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.