Two Killed in Shooting at North Hollywood Business

Two people were killed Thursday in a shooting at a business in North Hollywood, police said.

Details about the victims' identities were not immediately available. They were identified only as a man and woman.

Another woman was hospitalized. Details about her condition were not immediately available.

One person was taken into custody. Details about the individual in custody were not immediately available.

Officers were sent to the Burlington Coat Factory at Laurel Canyon and Victory boulevards about 11:45 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a person who reported hearing arguing inside the store and shots fired, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It was not immediately clear whether the shooting occurred in the store or nearby. Video showed firefighter-paramedics pushing one person on a stretcher out of the store.

