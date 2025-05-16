North Hollywood

2 hospitalized in North Hollywood stabbing

By Jonathan Lloyd

Two people were hospitalized Friday after a stabbing in a North Hollywood neighborhood.
Authorities responded to the stabbing at about 1 p.m. in the 7800 block of North Beck Avenue. Details about the patients' conditions were not immediately avialable.

It was not immediately clear what led to the stabbing.

During the police response, officers fired shots, according to the LAPD. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was struck by gunfire.

Video showed police standing near a knife and blood on the ground in back of a house.

No officers were injured.

No arrests were reported early Friday afternoon.

