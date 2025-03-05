At least three arrested after standoff comes to an end in North Hollywood

An armed standoff came to an end in North Hollywood Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The standoff began at around 5:40 a.m. at the 4900 block of Lankershim Boulevard.
Officers had responded to the call of an assault with a deadly weapon.
At least two people were armed with a gun inside of a white Chevy Tahoe and had threatened a victim, police said.
A total of three people were taken into custody. No injuries were reported.