One person was killed in a crash on the northbound 101 Freeway near Alameda Street in downtown LA Thursday morning.

All northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway at Alameda are closed for the investigation.

The crash was reported at about 4:15 a.m. One person died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Further details surrounding the crash were not immediately known.

This is a developing story.