La Mirada

Northbound 5 Freeway in La Mirada Area Closing Next Week for Upgrade Work

Freeway closures expected next week due to upgrade work in La Mirada area.

By City News Service

Toni Guinyard/NBCLA

Authorities announced plans to partially close a section of the northbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway in the La Mirada area beginning on Monday for roadway upgrades.

The closures will allow crews to re-stripe and shift traffic lanes, said Marc Bischoff of Caltrans.

La Mirada: over night lane closures scheduled for northbound I-5 from Beach Blvd. to Alondra Blvd. the nights of Thursday 6/23 & Friday 6/24 to move K-rail & prepare for striping. Details at https://tinyurl.com/55vc5jk3 http://My5LA.com Image: map of parameters of lane closures on I-5.
Map of closures

The schedule, which is subject to change, is as follows:

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
  • From 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, all lanes of northbound I-5 will be closed from Artesia Boulevard to Carmenita Road.
  • During those times, the westbound state Route 91 connector to northbound I-5 will also be closed.
  • Lanes will reopen each morning.

Beginning a 5 a.m. on Tuesday, there will be four lanes of traffic all the way from the Orange County line to I-605, including an HOV (carpool) lane. The new Valley View Avenue loop off-ramp from northbound I-5 will also open. The old northbound Valley View Avenue off-ramp will close for demolition.

And beginning at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, there will be five lanes of traffic all the way from the Orange County line to I-605, including an HOV lane.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Newport Beach 17 mins ago

Woman Pleads Guilty in Newport Beach DUI Crash That Killed Couple and Injured Their Kids

LA County 2 hours ago

LA County Fire Chief Daryl Osby Announces His Retirement

Alternate route: westbound State Route 91 to northbound I-605 (San Gabriel River Freeway) to northbound I-5.

Updates will be posted at twitter.com/CaltransDist7 or at https://twitter.com/My5LA.

This article tagged under:

La MiradaLA Countyroad closures
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us