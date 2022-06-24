Northbound 5 Freeway in La Mirada Area Closing Next Week for Upgrade Work

Authorities announced plans to partially close a section of the northbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway in the La Mirada area beginning on Monday for roadway upgrades.

The closures will allow crews to re-stripe and shift traffic lanes, said Marc Bischoff of Caltrans.

Map of closures

The schedule, which is subject to change, is as follows:

From 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, all lanes of northbound I-5 will be closed from Artesia Boulevard to Carmenita Road.

During those times, the westbound state Route 91 connector to northbound I-5 will also be closed.

Lanes will reopen each morning.

Beginning a 5 a.m. on Tuesday, there will be four lanes of traffic all the way from the Orange County line to I-605, including an HOV (carpool) lane. The new Valley View Avenue loop off-ramp from northbound I-5 will also open. The old northbound Valley View Avenue off-ramp will close for demolition.

And beginning at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, there will be five lanes of traffic all the way from the Orange County line to I-605, including an HOV lane.

Alternate route: westbound State Route 91 to northbound I-605 (San Gabriel River Freeway) to northbound I-5.

Updates will be posted at twitter.com/CaltransDist7 or at https://twitter.com/My5LA.