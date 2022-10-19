Northbound Lanes Reopen After Fatal Crash on 101 Freeway, Hours-Long Closure Snarls Traffic

All of the northbound lanes on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills reopened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, ending an hours-long closure that began when one person died in a fatal crash.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a car lost control and crashed into a big rig truck in the gore point near an exit just after 12:30 a.m.

The big rig could be seen hours later on the side of the freeway, along with piles of debris from the wrecked car.

The identity of the driver who died has not yet been shared. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

The crash took place in the northbound lanes near the Shoup Avenue off ramp in Woodland Hills.

Police were diverting traffic at De Soto, Canoga and Topanga Canyon.

Traffic was backed up for miles around 6 a.m. as six lanes of traffic narrowed down to one exit lane.