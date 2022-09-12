Northbound Lanes of 5 Freeway Will Close for Repairs Overnight This Week After Route Fire Damage

Drivers heading north on the 5 Freeway any time this week should prepare for delays in the evening and early mornings, as Caltrans repairs part of the road damage caused in Castaic by the Route Fire.

Cars are being turned around at Parker Road, with cones along the northbound lanes directing traffic into a U-turn into the southbound lanes.

Traffic was backed up along the southbound lanes during the early Monday morning commute as a result.

Nearby neighborhoods saw lots of traffic and confusion over the weekend as drivers tried to find alternate routes around the repairs. At one point Sunday night, California Highway Patrol officers were going car-to-car offering directions to drivers.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Delays will continue for the next few days, Caltrans says. The closure on the 5 Freeway right after Parker Road will begin at midnight and continue until 10 a.m., every day through Thursday.

Crews are paving the inside shoulder for nearly two miles.

Two lanes have been closed to prevent additional stress on the retaining walls damaged in the Route Fire, which sparked Aug. 31 and burned over 5,000 acres.

Caltrans advises alternate routes for those who regularly use the 5 Freeway to head north. Other options include State Route 126, the 101 Freeway, State Route 14 to State Route 138, and State Route 58.

Delays are expected on the southbound lanes as northbound traffic turns around.