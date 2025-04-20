Northbound lanes of 5 Freeway in Anaheim shut down after deadly crash

The California Highway Patrol shut down multiple northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway after a fatal crash in Anaheim.

The crash was reported just after 7 p.m. Saturday. Two SUVs crashed near the Magnolia Avenue off-ramp on the 5 Freeway.

CHP was diverting traffic to the westbound 91. The HOV lane remains open.

Details on the deceased weren't immediately available.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story, refresh for details.