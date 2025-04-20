Orange County

Northbound lanes of 5 Freeway in Anaheim shut down after deadly crash

By Missael Soto

The California Highway Patrol shut down multiple northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway after a fatal crash in Anaheim.

The crash was reported just after 7 p.m. Saturday. Two SUVs crashed near the Magnolia Avenue off-ramp on the 5 Freeway.

CHP was diverting traffic to the westbound 91. The HOV lane remains open.

Details on the deceased weren't immediately available.

This is a developing story, refresh for details.

