LAX

Northridge man allegedly checks in suitcases with meth-caked clothes at LAX, including cow pajamas

If he is convicted, he would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Department of Justice

A Northridge man is being indicted for allegedly checking in two suitcases at LAX that contained clothing caked in methamphetamine, including a cow onesie pajama.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, 31-year-old Raj Matharu checked in a pink and a gray suitcase at LAX as he was on his way to board a flight from Los Angeles to Sydney, Australia on Nov. 6.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

After the first X-ray inspection of the suitcase, screening officers noticed some irregularities and decided to inspect them a second time.

“Upon opening the suitcases, law enforcement found the suitcases contained more than a dozen white or light-colored clothing items that were dried stiff and covered in a white residue,” the release stated.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Law enforcement officials tested the white residue, which came back positive as methamphetamine and they then extracted more than one kilogram of the residue from the clothing.

Officers intercepted Matharu on the jet bridge to his flight to Australia, and he was later arrested. 

 “Drug dealers are continually inventing creative ways of smuggling dangerous narcotics in pursuit of illicit profit – as alleged in the facts of this case,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. “In the process, they are poisoning communities throughout the world. Law enforcement is committed to fighting drug trafficking, knowing that every seizure saves lives.”

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Orange County 36 mins ago

‘Game changer.' Orange County man becomes dual organ transplant recipient

Thanksgiving 47 mins ago

Watts family gets free groceries for Thanksgiving

Matharu is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 2 in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles. He is free on a $10,000 bond.

If he is convicted, Matharu would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Homeland Security Investigations is investigating this incident along with the United States Customs and Border Protection.

This article tagged under:

LAXDepartment of Justice
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us